M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,618,000 after buying an additional 891,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,205,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,023,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,415,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PMVP stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $516.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $25.85.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

