M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 30,385 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $2,980,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,751 shares of company stock valued at $19,296,445 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $115.64 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.