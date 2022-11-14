M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,789 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 17.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at about $3,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

CTS Price Performance

CTS Dividend Announcement

Shares of CTS stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.