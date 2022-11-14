M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,957 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $56.67 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

