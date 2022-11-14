National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,423,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $24,727,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after buying an additional 487,646 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in National Instruments by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,273,000 after buying an additional 344,391 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,681,000 after buying an additional 319,593 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

