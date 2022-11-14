Needham & Company LLC Trims Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Target Price to $48.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

