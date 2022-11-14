Needham & Company LLC Trims Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Target Price to $48.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.
Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
