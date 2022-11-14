Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 153 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in THOR Industries by 132.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 45.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $90.52 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

