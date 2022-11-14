Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 526 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $56.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $84.05.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

