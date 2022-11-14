Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LAND opened at $21.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.45, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $42.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

