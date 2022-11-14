Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 709 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 226.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in FOX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in FOX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FOX Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.52 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FOX Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FOX (FOXA)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.