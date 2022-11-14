Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 709 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 226.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in FOX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in FOX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.52 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

