Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 790 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,256,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,170,000 after buying an additional 366,117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after buying an additional 532,763 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.70) to GBX 1,116 ($12.85) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

