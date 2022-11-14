NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in NOV by 15.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth $1,300,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $488,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NOV Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.