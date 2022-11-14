NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Increased to $5,120.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,646.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,491.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,221.41.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

