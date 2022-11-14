OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 4,982 Shares of Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares by 49.3% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of FNGG opened at $4.24 on Monday. Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

