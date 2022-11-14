OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.19) to GBX 200 ($2.30) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 230 ($2.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

