OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,362 Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Pontem by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 337,236 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pontem by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 288,812 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pontem by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 205,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pontem stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Pontem Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

