OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 70,644 Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Katapult by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

KPLT stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.91. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

