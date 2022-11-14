OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,901,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE LOCC opened at $9.84 on Monday. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

