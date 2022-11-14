OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 28,637 Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,637 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,515,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 693,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 7,437.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 712,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

