OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $100,000 in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTAL opened at $9.90 on Monday. Metals Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

