OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $36,000 in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADXN stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.94. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.17% and a negative net margin of 1,315.84%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.