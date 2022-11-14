OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $36,000 in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance
ADXN stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.94. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.17% and a negative net margin of 1,315.84%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
