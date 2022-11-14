OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $49,000 in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 145,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 267,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,442,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 327,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,506,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

