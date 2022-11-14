OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $65,000 in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $80,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

