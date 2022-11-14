OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $83,000 in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,576 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,664 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

About Endeavour Silver

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $669.43 million, a PE ratio of -353.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

