OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive High Income ETF by 8,629.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,280,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,461 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive High Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive High Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Adaptive High Income ETF alerts:

Adaptive High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AHHX opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Adaptive High Income ETF has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $10.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.