OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,443 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEVO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 27.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,707,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 144.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 661,243 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 702,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 67,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $207,610.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,048,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 67,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $207,610.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,048,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Mize sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 354,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

