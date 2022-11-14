OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 46.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 44.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Romeo Power Price Performance

NYSE:RMO opened at $0.35 on Monday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Romeo Power Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

