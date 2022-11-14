OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 5,444 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAO shares. CICC Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

