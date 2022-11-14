OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSDA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 835,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 84,297 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,087,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MSDA opened at $9.98 on Monday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

