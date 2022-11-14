OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 571,558 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,099.7% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 516,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 472,996 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 58.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 454,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,422.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 59.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 181,732 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $313.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hut 8 Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.