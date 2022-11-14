OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 571,558 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,099.7% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 516,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 472,996 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 58.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 454,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,422.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 59.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 181,732 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $313.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Hut 8 Mining Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
