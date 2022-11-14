OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKEY stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. WISeKey International Holding AG has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of WISeKey International from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

