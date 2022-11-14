OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,283 Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 967.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 326.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 71,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Provention Bio stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

