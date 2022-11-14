OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,283 Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 967.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 326.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 71,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Provention Bio Price Performance
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.