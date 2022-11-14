OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,631 Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 61,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.97. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

(Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

