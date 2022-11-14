OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 15.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 48.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LWLG opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $958.03 million, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 2.00.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

