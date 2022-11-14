OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 41,604 Shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,604 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.

Get Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF alerts:

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCAR opened at $7.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.