OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Proterra were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Proterra by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Proterra by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,328,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 431,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $6.88 on Monday. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.74.

PTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

