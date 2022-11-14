OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 700,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 163,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62,358 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $504.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

