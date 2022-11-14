OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 27.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alto Ingredients Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

