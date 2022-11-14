OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE CMU opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

