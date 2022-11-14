OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Slam by 204.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,299 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Slam by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 539,581 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Slam by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 244,521 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Slam by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,093,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 145,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Slam by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Slam Price Performance

SLAM stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

