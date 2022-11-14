Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $39.50 on Monday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

