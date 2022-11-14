Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,756.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,385 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,873.0% during the 2nd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 173,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 165,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,340. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

