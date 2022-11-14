Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PLAOU stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.