Pavion Blue Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,869 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 10.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 207,799 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,369,000 after buying an additional 48,743 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41,758 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

