Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $28.87 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $149.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

