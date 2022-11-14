Piper Sandler Cuts Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target to $2.75

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Humacyte stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 17.46 and a current ratio of 17.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.01. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,930,004 shares in the company, valued at $75,720,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Humacyte by 92.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

