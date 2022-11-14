Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 13,744 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 48.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Puma Biotechnology

PBYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.