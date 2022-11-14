Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.06.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 5.1 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
