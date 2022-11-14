Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

