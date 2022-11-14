Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,622,000 after buying an additional 10,814,521 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Nielsen by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,997,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,331 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,720,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $72,186,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,038.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,403,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Nielsen Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

